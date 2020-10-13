TYNGSBOROUGH – Claire (Ledoux) Downing, age 83, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, passed away at her home on October 8, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Roger Downing with whom she had been married for 58 years.
Born in Biddeford, Maine on July 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Marc and Rollande (Gagnon) Ledoux.
She was educated in the Biddeford school system and was a graduate of Biddeford High School.
Claire was an active parishioner and lector at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Tyngsborough, and an active member of the Le Cercle Jeanne Mance.
Prior to her retirement, she worked in the assessor's office for the towns of Tyngsborough and Townsend.
Claire was also an active member of the Tyngsborough Senior Center.
She loved her family and enjoyed staying active within the community.
Surviving her in addition to her loving husband are two sons and a daughter in law, Steven R. Downing of Londonderry, NH and Kevin R. and Cynthia Downing of Westford; a daughter, Karen Bursey of Chelmsford; eight grandchildren, Holly, Paige, Shae, Camryn, Michelle, Michael, Amber and Alex; seven great grandchildren, Finn, Declan, Delaney, Rowan, Meara, Knox and Bodhi; a brother and sister in law, Roger and Laurette Ledoux of ME; a sister, Patricia Pontbriant of Tyngsborough; also nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. In order to ensure everyone's safety, those wishing to attend Claire's services will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com
