Dawn M. Rideout
1967 - 2020
Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend;

Pelham

Dawn M. (Raynor) Rideout, 53, of Pelham, NH, passed away peacefully Tuesday August 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of Robie B. "Chip" Rideout, Jr., with whom she would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary later this month.

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 7, 1967, daughter of Richard A. and Constance E. (Flynn) Raynor, she was a graduate of Burlington High School Class of 1985.

Currently Dawn was studying Early Childhood Education at Middlesex Community College.

She was a kindergarten teacher at the Steeple School at the First Congregational Church in Pelham. Previously.

Among her many interests she enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, running, snowmobiling, waterskiing, hosting parties, enjoying her dogs and spending time with friends and family.

She was active with Relay for Life (Team Courage leader).

Besides her husband and parents she is survived by a daughter Darian E. Rideout and a son Bradford R. Rideout, III both of Pelham; a brother Richard A. Raynor, Jr. and his wife Dot of Methuen; her mother in-law Sandra Rideout of Billerica; her sister in-law Michaela and husband Michael Purnell of Modesto, CA and her brother in-law Carl and wife Lorette Rideout of Middleborough, MA; six nieces and nephews Riley Raynor, Tyler Raynor, Connor Purnell, Jonas Purnell, Cameron Rideout and Allison Rideout, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was also the daughter in-law of the late Robie B. Rideout, Sr..

Rideout

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM, NH from 4 to 8 P.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020. (All state required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home). Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service Wednesday morning at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham, NH at 11 o'clock. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.



View the online memorial for Dawn M. Rideout

Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gibson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
