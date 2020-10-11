1/1
Elizabeth (Sarantos) Lemondes
1923 - 2020
October 7, 2020

Elizabeth (Sarantos) Lemondes, 97, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Loretto. Born in Lowell, MA on June 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Sarantos and received her education from the Lowell School District. Elizabeth retired from Chase Lincoln Bank after many years. She was a former member of St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, James Lemondes; son, Peter Lemondes; brothers, Charles, Ted, and Rev. John Sarantos; sister, Christine Economou. Elizabeth is survived by her son, Stacy Lemondes of East Syracuse; sisters, Dot Dinopoulos and Nora Vlahakis, both of Dracut, MA; brother, George Sarantos of Lowell, MA; several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Contributions in Elizabeth's memory may be made to St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church, 325 Waring Road, Syracuse, NY 13224 or the Alzheimer's Association of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.

FARONE & SON Inc Funeral Home has arrangements. Share condolences at www.faroneandsoninc.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
