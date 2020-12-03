MERRIMACK, NH
Gerald W. Foerst, 74 of Merrimack, NH, passed away after a lengthy battle with dementia on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Oceanside Center in Hampton, NH. She was the beloved husband of Brenda (Plante) (Roux) Foerst, with whom he shared the last 17 years of marriage.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 2, 1946 and was a son of the late Joseph Foerst and the late Loretta Foerst. Mr. Foerst enlisted with the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge.
Gerald was employed as a pharmaceutical worker for Baxter for many years until his retirement in 2011. He was a life member of the VFW in Lowell, more recently in Merrimack, NH. He loved music and dancing; enjoyed playing cards and traveling, especially to the White Mountains, which holds a special place in his heart. Above all else, Gerald loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Brenda of Merrimack, NH, he is survived by two daughters, Christine Arseneault and her husband, Trey of Londonderry, NH, and Jessica Bilodeau and her husband, Mark of Burlington, VT; two step-sons, Christopher Roux of Merrimack, NH and Timothy Roux and his wife, Angela of Concord, NC. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Christopher Merhed, Mason Bilodeau, Zachary, Jackson, Morgan, and Olivia Roux.
He is also survived by his brother in law, Brian Plante of Cape Coral, FL; and his sister in law, Lisa McCurley and her husband, Michael of Bradford; and many cousins.
Gerald was also the brother in law of the late Barry Plante.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK,
ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2020 ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS MEMORIAL VISITATION FROM 3-5 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT 5 P.M. IN THE FUNERAL HOME. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO THE: MERRIMACK NH VFW, 282 DANIEL WEBSTER HIGHWAY, MERRIMACK, NH 03054. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. View the online memorial for Gerald W. Foerst