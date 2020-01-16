|
|
Glen E. Stuke
of Dracut
Glen E. Stuke, 59 of Dracut, passed away on December 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda, and his children, Erica and Craig Stuke. He was the son of Richard Stuke and the late Marjorie (Allan) Stuke.
Born in Norwood, Glen was raised and educated in Dedham, MA. He was a graduate of Westfield State University, Quinnipiac University School of Law, and received an LL.M. from Georgetown University. He was employed in the field of corporate governance including stints with ISS, MSCI, and more recently at CGLytics in Washington, DC.
An avid sports fan, he most recently found his calling by coaching football and track in the Dracut Public Schools. Glen took great pride in mentoring his scholar athletes and thoroughly enjoyed being their coach.
In addition to his wife, his children, and his father, Glen is survived by his brother Allan and his wife Maryann of Nashua; his brother Kurt and his wife Deborah of Contoocook, NH; his sister Carolyn of Nashua; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Albert and Patricia Merrill of Dracut; two sisters-in-law, Karen Merrill of Dracut and Donna Davies and her husband Marty of Merrimack, NH; a brother-in-law, Mike Merrill and his wife Linda of Pelham; many nieces and nephews and a special aunt and uncle, Evelyn and Leo Swartz of Boston.
STUKE - A Memorial Mass is being offered at 9:00 am on Saturday, January 18, at St. Francis Church in Dracut.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 16, 2020