To the Laughlin Family..



My sincerest condolences...



Mrs. Laughlin was a close friend of my mothers...and after Virginia Smith's too early death...Janet and the legendary Bailey were there for support to my Father and his children....I know..I was one of them....great memories of Park Road and North Conway....Janet..at times..was a mother to me way back then..I imagine..she was to many...high praise to her from this corner...she will be missed by so many.



Richard R. S. Smith

Greenwich, Conn.

