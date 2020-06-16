Chelmsford
Joseph Desrosiers, age 59, a Chelmsford resident, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved life companion of Patricia L. Bettencourt with whom he shared 31 years.
Joe was born on December 7, 1960, in Boston, MA, and was a son of the late Edward A. and Catherine T. (Kelly) Desrosiers.
He was raised in Dracut, a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational Tech, with the class of '79. After high school he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Later, he was a union laborer for Local 22 for many years. He enjoyed Johnny Cash and NASCAR. Joe spent his free time at the family cabin in Clarksville, NH and camping with extended family in the White Mountains.
In addition to his loving companion Tricia, Joe leaves his daughters; Caitlyn and her husband Nic, Stefani and her boyfriend Brad, and youngest daughter Kelsey. Lovingly remembered by his mother-in-law Pat. Survived by his siblings, Billy, Susie, Danny, Cathy, Eddie, David, John, Gail, Joann, and Nancy and their spouses. As well as many nieces and nephews and daughter from a previous marriage, Megan. He was predeceased by his brother Steven.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For the safety of all, personal distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or americanheart.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Joseph Desrosiers
Joseph Desrosiers, age 59, a Chelmsford resident, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved life companion of Patricia L. Bettencourt with whom he shared 31 years.
Joe was born on December 7, 1960, in Boston, MA, and was a son of the late Edward A. and Catherine T. (Kelly) Desrosiers.
He was raised in Dracut, a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational Tech, with the class of '79. After high school he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Later, he was a union laborer for Local 22 for many years. He enjoyed Johnny Cash and NASCAR. Joe spent his free time at the family cabin in Clarksville, NH and camping with extended family in the White Mountains.
In addition to his loving companion Tricia, Joe leaves his daughters; Caitlyn and her husband Nic, Stefani and her boyfriend Brad, and youngest daughter Kelsey. Lovingly remembered by his mother-in-law Pat. Survived by his siblings, Billy, Susie, Danny, Cathy, Eddie, David, John, Gail, Joann, and Nancy and their spouses. As well as many nieces and nephews and daughter from a previous marriage, Megan. He was predeceased by his brother Steven.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For the safety of all, personal distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or americanheart.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Joseph Desrosiers
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.