Laura A. (Reis) Michaud, 90, of Lowell, formerly of Woburn, passed away at the Fairhaven Nursing Home in Lowell on Thursday evening, May 21. She was the wife of the late Ronald Michaud.
Born on May 10, 1930 at the Somerville Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Eliza (Cabral) Reis. Laura lived in Cambridge until age 11. She spent most of her childhood and young adult life in East Woburn, before getting married and moving to Lowell.
Laura worked as a Health Aide at Greater Lowell Family Service for many years. She was active in her church choir and loved to sing and crochet.
Laura is survived by her two daughters, Laurinda and Kimberly Michaud. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Isabella Michaud Huang, Lila Michaud Huang, Gwendolyn Hansen and Matthew J Mclaughlin; and one great granddaughter, Abby Kay Mclaughlin. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Nardone, Mary Ventura, and Bernadette Cameron; and her brothers, Joseph Reis and William Reis.
MICHAUD
Laura A. (Reis)- A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn. www.grahamfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.