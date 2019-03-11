Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove

Loving Wife, Mother, Mamma, Sister, Aunt, and Godmother



LOWELL - Laura L. (Philbrick) Angove, 56, lifelong Lowell resident, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 9, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of William S. 'Billy' Angove Sr. with whom she would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary this coming May 21.



She was born on August 9, 1962 in Lowell and was a daughter of the late Wesley Philbrick Sr. and the late Sandra (Vignola) Philbrick. Laura was raised in Lowell, where she attended the area schools, graduating from Greater Lowell Technical High School with the class of 1980.



After high school, Laura met her husband, Billy, and started a family of their own. Laura was a daycare provider for CTI and Bethel Child Care for many years. Even though Laura was ill for many years she never let it stop her from spending time with her beloved grandchildren.



Laura loved playing cribbage, bingo and taking trips to Foxwoods. She was a great cook and loved cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. She also loved to shop and never missed out on grabbing a good deal. Although she had many passions throughout her life, spending time with the grand kids swimming brought her the most happiness.



In addition to her loving husband, William S. 'Billy' Angove Sr. of Lowell; she is survived by her two loving sons, William S. Angove Jr. and his wife, Ashley (Courtois) Angove, of Lowell, and Daniel S. Angove Sr. and his fiancé, Leandra Fontaine of Lowell; her beloved daughter, Jenny-Lee D. (Angove) Lambert and her husband, Larry Lambert Sr. of Lowell. She is also survived by her 10 cherished grandchildren, Sky Angove, William Angove III, Halie Angove, Daniel Angove Jr., Ryan Angove, Emily Angove, Larry Lambert Jr., Jazmyn Lambert, Kayden Lambert, and Maddielynn Lambert; one brother, Wesley Philbrick Jr. of Lowell; and a sister, Debbie Potter of Lowell.



She is also leaves behind six sisters-in-law, Brenda Angove, Tina Angove, Mary Gene Bureau, Sue Angove, Carol Martineau, and Donna Maker; four brothers-in-law, Arthur Potter, Joe Baril, Rick Shattuck, and Donald Maker; one very special nephew, Derek Philbrick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.



Laura was the daughter-in-law of the late Lawrence Angove Jr. and the late Lillian (O'Neil) Angove; sister of the late Robert Philbrick; and sister-in-law of the late Lawrence Angove III, the late Janice Reis, the late Brian Reis, the late Judith Baril, the late George Angove Sr., the late John Angove Sr., and the late Michael Allwood. She was also the aunt of the late George Angove Jr., the late Joseph Angove, and the late Jessie Maker.



The family wants to extend a very special thank you to the nurses that helped care for her at the end of her life - Cathy Anstiss and Brandy Babine.



ANGOVE - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 1 UNTIL 4 PM AND 6 UNTIL 9 PM, ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13. ON THURSDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 10 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 E. MERRIMACK STREET, LOWELL AT 11 AM. BURIAL IN WESTLAWN II CEMETERY.