lifelong resident of Lowell, MA LOWELL, MA Lawrence "Larry" Hickey, 63, a lifelong resident of Lowell, MA, passed away at his home on March 8, 2019. Born in Lowell, on November 24, 1955, to the late Thomas F. and Ann (Hayden) Hickey, "LH" as he was often called, was the 3rd of 8 children of a large well-known Lowell family. He graduated from the Sacred Heart School, attended Keith Academy until its closing in 1970 and graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1973. Larry was a devoted father to his sons, Zachary, 15, a sophomore at Lowell High School and Andrew, 12, a 7th Grade Student at the James S. Daley Middle School, Lowell. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Thomas F. Hickey and his wife, Corinne, of Tewksbury, Ann Marie Baribeault and her husband, Richard, of Englewood, FL, formerly of Dracut, Karen Rachal and her husband, John, of Dracut, Bobby Hickey of Lowell, Bill Hickey and his wife, Nicole Waldron-Hickey of York, ME, Marcie Desrosiers and her husband, Ron, of Groton and Moira Malavich and her husband, Bill, of Chelmsford.



"Uncle Larry" was loved and adored by his many nieces and nephews, Thomas and Alyssa Hickey, Christopher and Melissa Hickey, Daniel Hickey, Julie Donnelly and her husband, Jason, Katie Baribeault-Vlcan and her wife, Ashley, David and Danielle Baribeault, Stephen and Michelle Rachal, Kerri Rachal, T.J. Hickey, Ryan Hickey, Anna Hickey, Mae Hickey, Matthew Desrosiers, Cara Desrosiers, William Malavich and Brendan Malavich. He was an uncle of the late Brian Desrosiers. Larry will also be fondly remembered by his cousins, grand nieces and nephews and the many dear friends that he made over the course of his lifetime.



Larry was blessed with an acerbic wit that was always at the ready. Whether you agreed with him or not, his razor-sharp sarcasm was worth listening to if only for its side-splitting hilarity. His often times gruff, abrasive exterior belied a very kind hearted and generous soul. His interests were varied and many. He owned and operated his own business, Sullivan and Company. He was an avid fan of all sports especially the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and NASCAR. He was also known as the "dog whisperer" of Lowell as he was an expert in the care and feeding of all breeds of dogs. He was an all-season outdoorsman who thoroughly enjoyed biking, hiking, kayaking, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing. He was an antique car enthusiast. However, if you asked him, he would say that his most favorite and special times were spent being a dad to his sons, Zach and Andrew. HICKEY THE HICKEY FAMILY WILL BE CELEBRATING THEIR BROTHER'S LIFE AT A MEMORIAL FUNERAL MASS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 30th at 11:30 AM in ST. WILLIAM CHURCH, 1351 MAIN STREET TEWKSBURY TO WHICH THE PUBLIC IS RESPECTFULLY INVITED. AS AN EXPRESSION OF SYMPATHY, DONATIONS IN LARRY'S MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO , 501 ST. JUDE PLACE, MEMPHIS, TN 38105.



ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.







