Lucille A. MacDonald
1940 - 2020
of Lowell; 80

Lowell

Lucille A. (Pawelka) MacDonald, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Willow Manor in Lowell after a period of declining health. She was the former wife of the late David C. MacDonald.

She was born in Lowell on June 22, 1940, a daughter of the late Alma (Martin) (Pawelka) Langlois. Lucille was a lifelong resident of Lowell.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria aide with the Lowell School System for many years and also worked at Educator Biscuit Company in Lowell earlier in her life. Lucille loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her four children, LuAnne Dufresne of NH, Bruce MacDonald and his wife, Tara of Merrimack, NH, Russell MacDonald of Lowell and Dennis MacDonald and his wife, Donna of Lowell; two sisters, Alice Redman of Lowell and Lillian LaBonte of Hudson, NH; five grandchildren, Nicholas MacDonald of Merrimack, NH, Devin MacDonald and April Dufresne, both of Lowell, Raymond Dufresne of Troy, NY and Derrick MacDonald of Puerto Rico; one great grandchild, Andre Dufresne; also many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Arthur Pawelka and Alma Dean.

Arrangements

Visitation will take place at the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, October 25 from 1 to 4pm with a Prayer Service to be held at 3pm. Interment will be private. For those attending, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place. To share your thoughts and memories of Lucille, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Laurin Funeral Home
OCT
25
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Laurin Funeral Home
