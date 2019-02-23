Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword

Five Generations



Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword, age 89, a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, at her daughter's home in Salem, NH, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Lester H. Sword.



Born in Lowell on December 25, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Daisy (Lessard) Tremblay.



Madeleine was a woman of strong faith whom was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was an active parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church and later of the Parish of St. Rita. She was a member of the Women of St. Joseph, an active volunteer at the former St. Joseph High School and a Eucharistic Minister for many years, visiting the residents at D'Youville Senior Care and many who were homebound.



She enjoyed dancing and was a dance instructor at several Senior Citizens Centers in the area.



Madeleine was a homemaker who loved raising her family with her husband Lester and taking care of her grandchildren years later.



She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Kesmetis and her husband Aaron of Salem, NH, Susan Duarte of Hudson, NH, Mary Sword of Tyngsborough, Leslie Mathson and her husband Paul of Nashua, NH and David Sword and his wife Renee of Tyngsborough; her loving grandchildren, Angela Leclair, Richard Desmarais, Derek Desmarais, Matthew Trudel, Nicolas Trudel, Nathan Nobrega, Lydia Mathson, Joshua Mathson, Jacob Sword and Reina Sword; fourteen great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marie Grenier of Lowell and Georgette Mendoca and her husband Manuel of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Alley Debra and Russ Camacho, and her grandson Mark Racette.



She was also the sister of the late Raymond, Roland, Leo, Rene, Robert and George Tremblay.



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care for their excellent care and support for Madeleine and family.



SWORD - died Feb. 21, 2019. Mrs. Madeleine M. (Tremblay) Sword, age 89, a resident of Lowell and wife of the late Lester H. Sword. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Monday morning with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford.