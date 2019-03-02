Malvenia J. (Krisiak) Leonard

of Dracut; 99



DRACUT - Malvenia J. (Krisiak) Leonard, 99, passed away, Friday, March 1st at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Albert E. Leonard, for 61 years before he passed away in 2008.



Malvenia was born in East Templeton, MA., on December 24, 1919, a daughter of the late Rosanna M. (Montbriand) and John Krisiak. She was educated in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts schools, but she graduated from Lynn High School. She continued her education by attending and graduating from the Lowell Academy of Hair Dressing.



She owned and operated a hair salon in her home for many years. After many years of running the shop in her home she decided that she wanted a change. She went to work for Honeywell for 14years and then she went to WANG for 9years until her retirement.



In her free timeMalvenia kept herself very busy. She belonged to the Order of Eastern Star, Massachusetts Cosmetologists and she was a volunteer at the Pelham Seniors Thrift Store. You could also find her bowling, traveling, dancing or gambling. She also kept herself in great shape by going to the gym twice a week.



Malvenia is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter Alberta Ross of Dracut, her grandson Gregory Ross and his wife Karen of Westfield and her two great-grandchildren Andrew and Emily Ross.



Malvenia was also the sister of the late Edward and Freidolph Krisiak and Harry Kempton.



LEONARD - Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 4th, from 4-7PM in CHRIST CHURCH UNITED, 10 Arlington St., Dracut Center. Her funeral service will also take place at 7PM in the church. Spring burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary