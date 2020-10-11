Valrico
Nancy Gail Terrell of Valrico, Florida and formerly a resident of Nashua, NH for 49 years, died August 31, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital of complications from stage 4 Lung Cancer (caused by Radon Gas) and a massive stroke. Nancy was married to her husband Daniel, best friend and travel partner, for 55 years. They've been best friends since meeting on a blind date in 1962.
Nancy was born on February 20, 1948 and raised in Billerica, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of the late Theodore and Myrtle Hull.
Nancy graduated from Billerica Memorial High School class of 1965. In 1982 she graduated from New Hampshire Vocational-Technical College with a degree of Applied Science in Business Studies and Marketing Management. Nancy continued her education at Daniel Webster College and graduated Cum Laude with the degree of Bachelor of Science in 1986.
In 1970, Nancy and Dan moved to Nashua, NH and raised their two children, Christina and Deric. Nancy was employed by Sanders Associates (Lockheed Martin) for 15 plus years. Prior to her retirement in 2019, Nancy was employed at The Counseling Center of New England for 21 years as an Administrative Assistant to Dr. Evan Greenwald. At one time, she was also employed part-time at Balsams Hallmark store in the Pheasant Lane Mall. Nancy was also a credentialed travel agent, a member of the Cruise Lines International Association and owner of Coventry Cruise and Travel. Prior to her Illness Nancy was employed by NaphCare at The Manatee County Florida Sherriff's office.
Throughout her lifetime, Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She made joy, strength, faith and love the centerpiece of their home. She drew her greatest pride and satisfaction from raising Christina and Deric and knowing they achieved successful careers in their adult lives.
With at least two cruises a year Nancy and Dan were passionate to the cruising at sea lifestyle. As Diamond Plus Members of the Royal Caribbean International Crown and Anchor Society, and Celebrity Cruises Captains Club Nancy and Dan traveled extensively throughout the Caribbean Islands, Europe and Alaska. Since 1990 they annually celebrated their wedding anniversary while sailing the Caribbean ports-of-call or wherever the high seas beckoned.
Motorcycling became one of Nancy's passions in her younger years and she convinced Dan to buy her a motorcycle. Sharing one motorcycle between them quickly became frustrating and Dan purchased his own bike. Nancy (Lady Suzuki) and Dan were soon traveling the New England highways with their small children Christina and Deric aboard and loving their adventures on the open road as a family. Deric and Christina quickly became celebrities to their classmates as they arrived at pre-school on the back of their parents' motorcycles.
Nancy excelled in physical fitness, set the bar higher and spent her mornings at Planet Fitness in Nashua where she perfected "side planking" and working out on the bodybuilding machines. She was extremely proud of her developed biceps and strong body. As an energetic and vibrant Boston Red Sox enthusiast she often wore her Red Sox apparel while working out.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel; son Deric and his wife Michelle of Oceanside, Ca; daughter Christina Lowe and her husband Joseph of Brandon, Fl; twin sister Sandra Luchessi and her husband Josh of Galloway, NJ; Brother Theodore Hull, Jr. and his wife Linda of Chelmsford, Ma; grandchildren Xavier and Michelle Terrell of Oceanside, Ca; Heather Lowe Garcia and her husband Steven of Chino, Ca: Megan Lowe of Chino, Ca; several family cousins, nieces and nephews of the Terrell, Hull, Baxter, Ross, Brown and Malone families.
A grand celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Crossway Christian Church 503 Main Dunstable Road Nashua, NH on October 24 at 10:59 am. Casual attire suggested and please refrain from political attire. To abide by the social distancing guidelines set in place by the church masks are required. Luncheon to follow.
Nancy's cremated remains will be scattered in the Caribbean Sea at a later date.
