Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Nicoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Nicoli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul A. Nicoli Obituary
Paul A. Nicoli, Jr.
Vietnam Veteran - Bronze Star

Passed away January 30, 2019 suffering COPD, a lasting effect of Agent Orange. He leaves his life partner of 45 years Sharon, mother Lorraine, brother John and his wife Joyce, nephew Christopher, nieces Andrea and Alison, cousins and many friends.

He owned and operated Action Autobody and Repair in Woburn, MA for a number of years. A move to Townsend, MA presented a chance to work local and state politics. He managed campaigns of Republican candidates, a noble feat, in the State of MA. In 2000 he became a full time realtor licensed in MA and NH. Paul loved the Real Estate business his attention to detail, work ethic and genuine desire to help people helped him achieve success and provided a wonderful outlet for his energy and spirit.

A celebration of life will be Wednesday, April 17 6-8 pm at the VFW, 55 Leighton Street, Pepperell, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.