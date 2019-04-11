|
|
Paul A. Nicoli, Jr.
Vietnam Veteran - Bronze Star
Passed away January 30, 2019 suffering COPD, a lasting effect of Agent Orange. He leaves his life partner of 45 years Sharon, mother Lorraine, brother John and his wife Joyce, nephew Christopher, nieces Andrea and Alison, cousins and many friends.
He owned and operated Action Autobody and Repair in Woburn, MA for a number of years. A move to Townsend, MA presented a chance to work local and state politics. He managed campaigns of Republican candidates, a noble feat, in the State of MA. In 2000 he became a full time realtor licensed in MA and NH. Paul loved the Real Estate business his attention to detail, work ethic and genuine desire to help people helped him achieve success and provided a wonderful outlet for his energy and spirit.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday, April 17 6-8 pm at the VFW, 55 Leighton Street, Pepperell, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2019