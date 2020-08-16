1/1
Phyllis F. Pawl
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRACUT- Phyllis Francis (Brunet) Pawl, 93, died peacefully at D'Youville Manor Nursing Home, Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Pawl with whom she shared 40 wonderful years of marriage, prior to his passing in August of 1992.

Born in Boston, MA on April 15, 1927, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Mildred (Kenney) Brunet and Philip Brunet.

Phyllis was a homemaker taking care of her four children and also worked at several different jobs throughout her life. Her legacy is her lifelong efforts of caring for her family. She was a fun - loving adventuresome person that loved to take trips and take on challenges. Her penchant for adventure showed in her love for roller coasters and travel. She traveled to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska as well as throughout the United States. She was always up for an adventure to see family and friends. Her zest for life will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Alan J. Pawl and his wife, Melanie E Pawl, both of Derry, NH, her daughter, Kathleen A. (Pawl) Ambrose and her husband, James Ambrose, of Hereford, Arizona, her son David J. Pawl, of Hudson, NH and her youngest son and long time caretaker, Steven R Pawl, of Dracut, MA, her Grandson, Douglas A. Pawl of Manchester, NH, and her sister Elizabeth Hadge of Victorville, California. Phyllis was predeceased by her remaining 7 siblings. Phyllis also is the Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews across the country.

In accordance with her wishes, Phyllis' funeral services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences please visit dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Phyllis F. Pawl


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved