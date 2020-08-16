DRACUT- Phyllis Francis (Brunet) Pawl, 93, died peacefully at D'Youville Manor Nursing Home, Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Pawl with whom she shared 40 wonderful years of marriage, prior to his passing in August of 1992.
Born in Boston, MA on April 15, 1927, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Mildred (Kenney) Brunet and Philip Brunet.
Phyllis was a homemaker taking care of her four children and also worked at several different jobs throughout her life. Her legacy is her lifelong efforts of caring for her family. She was a fun - loving adventuresome person that loved to take trips and take on challenges. Her penchant for adventure showed in her love for roller coasters and travel. She traveled to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska as well as throughout the United States. She was always up for an adventure to see family and friends. Her zest for life will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Alan J. Pawl and his wife, Melanie E Pawl, both of Derry, NH, her daughter, Kathleen A. (Pawl) Ambrose and her husband, James Ambrose, of Hereford, Arizona, her son David J. Pawl, of Hudson, NH and her youngest son and long time caretaker, Steven R Pawl, of Dracut, MA, her Grandson, Douglas A. Pawl of Manchester, NH, and her sister Elizabeth Hadge of Victorville, California. Phyllis was predeceased by her remaining 7 siblings. Phyllis also is the Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews across the country.
In accordance with her wishes, Phyllis' funeral services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences please visit dracutfuneralhome.com
