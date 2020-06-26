formerly of Tewksbury; 66
Robin L. Colson, age 66, passed away peacefully, June 22, 2020, at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill. Born in Lowell she was the daughter of the late Richard and Emily (Perkins) Irons, Sr.
Robin was raised and educated in Tewksbury and was a graduate of Tewksbury High School. She went on to further her education and attended the Notre Dame College in Manchester, NH where she earned her degree in Early Childhood Education. Robin worked for ten years in Florida as a Day Care Director.
In her leisure time she enjoyed collecting angel figurines, tending to her flower garden and loved to watch horror movies. She also loved caring for her pet dogs, however, her greatest joy was her family and she cherished spending time playing with her grandchildren. She was truly happiest when she was surrounded by those she loved.
Robin is survived by her two daughters; Brandy Medeiros and her husband Derek of Hudson, NH and Mysteria Shimpaugh and her husband Matthew of Florida. She was the loving grandmother of Jonathan and Charlie Medeiros, Austin and Damian Shimpaugh. Sister of Richard Irons, Jr., Bonnie Pepper, Linda Forgione and Karen Jensen. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Colson
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Wilmington, Wednesday, July 1st, from 4 to 7 p.m. All guests attending are required to wear a face mask. Funeral services and interment will be private. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions in Robin's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Wilmington.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.