Timothy J. "Tim" Gilligan, 55, a longtime resident of Hudson, NH, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the much beloved husband of Karen (Farley) Gilligan with whom he shared 25 wonderful, humor-filled years of marriage.
He was born in Melrose, MA on December 26, 1964 and was the youngest son of Patricia (Tighe) Gilligan of Wilmington and the late James Gilligan.
Tim (only his mother was allowed to call him Timothy) was raised in Wilmington, played youth hockey there, and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1983. He worked for many years as a driver and mover for Bormann Bros. in Pepperell, MA. Tim was a sign installer for Philadelphia Sign Co. in Littleton for 17 years and more recently worked for Barlo Signs International, Inc. in Hudson, NH. He was a man's man, a hard worker his whole life, always providing for his family, and blue-collar proud. He could create or fix anything with his hands. Tim went out of his way for people. He would do anything for anyone, always making himself available to help friends and neighbors with any task.
Tim was patriotic about his country and respected the ones who serve and protect it. He was a man of few words, but he never spoke without purpose. Sarcasm and humor ruled the day as, after all, he was Irish. He had funny words and expressions for normal, everyday things and always made his family laugh. Tim was an avid New England sports fan, but it was the Bruins that were his favorite. He could often be heard in his 'man-town' garage cursing or cheering a game, usually both, with a Budweiser or Guinness in his hand. He tuned in to watch golf when he needed a nap. Most especially, he cherished the time spent with his family. He was an avid reader, usually crime novels, but always had to be the first one to attempt the daily crossword puzzles before Karen got to them. Tim shared his sarcastic humor with his oldest son, Patrick, with whom he had many inside jokes. Tim and Liam enjoyed comedy movies together and made sure to note when a good one was on TV. Watching cooking shows and TV emergency dramas were cherished time with his daughter, Bridget. Tim shared his love of Nascar with his youngest son, Declan and often went to the races during the summer.
Tim always joked, "I'm not here for a long time, I'm here for a good time." Since we cannot gather now to say a proper goodbye to Tim, there will be a celebration of life in the future, where we can all raise a pint (or two) to this good, fine Irish man.
In addition to his wife and mother, Tim leaves his children; Patrick, Liam, Bridget and Declan Gilligan, all of Hudson. His siblings; Kathleen Gilligan and her husband Tommy Angelo of Oakland, CA., Theresa D'Arcangelo and her husband Joe of North Reading, Eileen Cantone and her husband David of Plaistow, NH, James Gilligan of Hooksett, NH and Shannon Gilligan of North Andover, his mother-in-law, Therese Metrano of Nashua, NH, his brothers-in-law; Kevin Farley and his wife MaryLouise of Dracut and Kristopher Farley of Hudson. Tim also leaves behind his niece and several nephews. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, James Farley. He also leaves behind many good friends, who will miss him deeply.
Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.