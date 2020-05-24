Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
Nashua
William C. Melvin, age 81, beloved husband of Barbara A. (Molloy) Melvin died Tuesday at the Crestwood Center in Milford, NH.
He was born in Lowell, March 10, 1939, a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Smith) Melvin and was raised in Billerica before moving to Nashua 23 years ago.
Mr. Melvin proudly served in the in both the US Navy and the US Air Force before working as a Project Manager for GTE, General Dynamics and more recently TRI Resources in Milford, NH.
Besides his wife he is survived by three sons, Brian Melvin of Pepperell and his wife Susan, Stephen Melvin of Lowell and his wife Teresa and Michael Cederberg of Milford and his wife Lisa; one brother David Melvin of Exeter, NH; one sister Theresa Quintal of Goffstown, NH as well as his grandchildren Janet Marie, Collin, Mykaela, Myia, Dustin.
MELVIN – Of Nashua, formerly of Billerica and Lowell, May 19, William C. Melvin. A private Graveside Service will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.