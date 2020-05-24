William C. Melvin
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather

Nashua

William C. Melvin, age 81, beloved husband of Barbara A. (Molloy) Melvin died Tuesday at the Crestwood Center in Milford, NH.

He was born in Lowell, March 10, 1939, a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Smith) Melvin and was raised in Billerica before moving to Nashua 23 years ago.

Mr. Melvin proudly served in the in both the US Navy and the US Air Force before working as a Project Manager for GTE, General Dynamics and more recently TRI Resources in Milford, NH.

Besides his wife he is survived by three sons, Brian Melvin of Pepperell and his wife Susan, Stephen Melvin of Lowell and his wife Teresa and Michael Cederberg of Milford and his wife Lisa; one brother David Melvin of Exeter, NH; one sister Theresa Quintal of Goffstown, NH as well as his grandchildren Janet Marie, Collin, Mykaela, Myia, Dustin.

MELVIN – Of Nashua, formerly of Billerica and Lowell, May 19, William C. Melvin. A private Graveside Service will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for William C. Melvin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved