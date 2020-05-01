Charlotte Ann Sherman



Charlotte Ann Sherman passed away on April 22, 2020 due to complications from a recent stroke. She was born on May 9, 1940 to Lachlan and Margaret Currie in Marshall, Michigan graduating from high school in 1958 and then from Western Michigan University in 1962 with a degree in English. The year 1962 was a big year for Char as she was also married to the true love of her life and partner for the last 57 years, George. Together, Char and George moved to Lansing, where Char taught high school English at Everett High School from 1962 through 1964.



From 1964 through 1970, Char entered her maternity years and brought three sons (Tom, Andy and Bert) into this world; she regularly said that raising these three individuals was her greatest accomplishment. In 1974, Char discovered her home away from home in Dubois, Wyoming. The year that she and her young family spent in Dubois made such an impact, that the Sherman family purchased some property and built a family cabin that has been the center of countless "best days" for all of her brood. Although considered a "stay at home mom," Char found ways to make an impact outside the home by playing the cello in various orchestras (including 48 years in the Lansing Symphony Orchestra), serving as a co-owner and cook for a boys camp in Wisconsin, serving on the Delhi Township Planning Commission for 19 years, being a cub scout troop leader, writing and selling articles to various magazines, and serving as a Deacon in the Holt Presbyterian Church. In her later years, Char taught cello lessons to dozens of students and truly had a music teacher's gift, balancing light-hearted fun with the seriousness it takes to progress in music.



Mom will be dearly missed. The number of people she could call "friends" is staggering, and the love and support shown by these friends during her last week in the physical world has been truly awe-inspiring. Char is survived by her husband, George, her three sons and their wives, Tom (Leah), Andy (Gina) and Bert (Theresa) along with 7 grandchildren: Mae, Molly, Kate, Drew, Clare, Blake and Cole. In addition, Char leaves behind four siblings (Mary, John, Margie and Bob), her wonderful Canadian cousins, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will occur at a future date, when such gatherings are again allowed. Donations may be made in Char's honor to the Lansing Symphony Orchestra, The St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dubois, Wyoming, or the Salvation Army.









