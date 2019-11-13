|
Connie Wilkins
Lansing - Ms. Connie Lee Wilkins, of Lansing MI, passed away on November 10th at the age of 74. Connie was born to parents Leonard and Lois Womboldt on Aug 22nd, 1945 in Lansing Michigan. Connie grew up as the 5th of 8 children and attended Haslett High School. She earned and enjoyed her career in the Criminal Justice field. She was a court administrator at the 56th district court in Eaton County for many years until she retired in 2008. She enjoyed spending time with her mother before she passed in September 2019. Connie had a love of family and friends, spending time and enjoying their company. Connie adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, spent time gardening, outdoors and loved everyone. She was fun loving and the favorite of many.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Amy (Jason Dunham) Wilkins, her son Walter (Amy) Wilkins, her brothers and sisters, Jeanette York, Bonnie (Hal) Beatty, Dorothy (Jerry) Bancroft, Jack (Connie) Womboldt, Ronald (Lori) Wombolt, Donald Womboldt and Ivan Womboldt, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held November 16 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing MI. Visitation is at 10am, service at 11am.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019