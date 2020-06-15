Dohn Rodney Smythe, II
Okemos - Dohn Rodney Smythe II was born to Elaine Marie and Dohn Rodney Smythe on October 1,1954 in Lansing, Michigan. He passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 14, 2020, also in Lansing. He spent his childhood in the Lansing area, graduating from Williamston High School in 1972. He relocated to Southeast Michigan when he started working for the State of Michigan at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Dohn moved through the ranks there, and retired as a Supervisor of Security in 2005. Because he was able to retire at such a young age, Dohn had time to pursue a second career, and attended Baker College where he graduated with Honors with a degree in Surgical Technology. He worked ten years in surgery for ProMedica Bixby and Herrick Hospitals before he signed on with an agency to be a traveling Surgical Technologist, and worked three months at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, and then three months at Bozeman Deconess Hospital in Bozeman, Montana. He returned home to live in Southeast Michigan and worked at the Blake Woods Medical Park Surgery Center in Jackson from 2016 to 2019, when he retired. Over the years Dohn had many hobbies. In his 30's and 40's he was an avid runner, biker, swimmer, gardener, cook and woodworker. He loved spending time with his kids -- especially going to car races and concerts with Amy, and fishing with Brandon. Dohn leaves behind his loving family -- his sister, Theresa Jacobs of Okemos; daughter, Amy Jamrozy of Ypsilanti; son, Brandon Smythe; and two grandchildren, Noah and Wren Smythe, also of Ypsilanti. Cindy Smythe of Ann Arbor, and Crystal Smythe of Tecumseh also mourn his passing. Last, but certainly not least, his loving and boisterous bull terrier, Beatrice. Memorial contributions can be made to Rescue Welfare Trust Fund of The Bull Terrier Club of America, C/O Marcia Speer, Treasurer, 11503 E Monte Avenue, Mesa AZ 85209-1461 or online at https://www.paypalme/rwtfbtca. The family will have a private burial, with a celebration of life to be planned at a later date. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Okemos - Dohn Rodney Smythe II was born to Elaine Marie and Dohn Rodney Smythe on October 1,1954 in Lansing, Michigan. He passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 14, 2020, also in Lansing. He spent his childhood in the Lansing area, graduating from Williamston High School in 1972. He relocated to Southeast Michigan when he started working for the State of Michigan at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Dohn moved through the ranks there, and retired as a Supervisor of Security in 2005. Because he was able to retire at such a young age, Dohn had time to pursue a second career, and attended Baker College where he graduated with Honors with a degree in Surgical Technology. He worked ten years in surgery for ProMedica Bixby and Herrick Hospitals before he signed on with an agency to be a traveling Surgical Technologist, and worked three months at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, and then three months at Bozeman Deconess Hospital in Bozeman, Montana. He returned home to live in Southeast Michigan and worked at the Blake Woods Medical Park Surgery Center in Jackson from 2016 to 2019, when he retired. Over the years Dohn had many hobbies. In his 30's and 40's he was an avid runner, biker, swimmer, gardener, cook and woodworker. He loved spending time with his kids -- especially going to car races and concerts with Amy, and fishing with Brandon. Dohn leaves behind his loving family -- his sister, Theresa Jacobs of Okemos; daughter, Amy Jamrozy of Ypsilanti; son, Brandon Smythe; and two grandchildren, Noah and Wren Smythe, also of Ypsilanti. Cindy Smythe of Ann Arbor, and Crystal Smythe of Tecumseh also mourn his passing. Last, but certainly not least, his loving and boisterous bull terrier, Beatrice. Memorial contributions can be made to Rescue Welfare Trust Fund of The Bull Terrier Club of America, C/O Marcia Speer, Treasurer, 11503 E Monte Avenue, Mesa AZ 85209-1461 or online at https://www.paypalme/rwtfbtca. The family will have a private burial, with a celebration of life to be planned at a later date. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.