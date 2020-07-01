Doris A. Pung
Portland - Doris Pung, of Portland, went to be with our Lord on June 30, 2020. We rejoice at the occasion because she will finally be reunited with her husband, Joseph and other family members. She was born on February 6, 1936 to the late Gilbert and Clothilda Hengesbach. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Portland.
Doris spent 30 years driving bus for Portland Public Schools and was a head caterer for 33 years at various banquet centers. She was famous for her homemade donuts on Halloween and her Christmas cookies. When time allowed, Doris enjoyed playing euchre, especially with the crew at the Knights of Columbus Hall in recent years, spending time with her morning McDonald's friends, and completing puzzles.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Gary (Brenda) Pung, Glen (Eva) Pung, Janet (Joe) Kransz, Steve (Julie) Pung, Bruce (Amy) Pung, Brenda (Steve) Carr, and Craig (Tina) Pung; grandchildren: Jessica and Brett Pung, Tyler (fiancée, Ericka Martin) Pung, Noah Pung, Annalise (Brian) Laumeyer, Michael Kransz, Amanda and Josh Pung, Connor Pung, Ashley Carr, Dakota (fiancée, Kelbie Stout) Wilson; great-granddaughter, Lauren Laumeyer; sisters: Marilyn Theis, Kathy (James) Voisinet, and Ann (David) Fedewa; brothers: Jerome (Charlotte) Hengesbach and Larry (Susan) Hengesbach; sisters-in-law: Jean Briggs and Mary Jo Hengesbach; brother-in-law, John Pung; and special friend, John Vallier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Pung in 2012; brothers, Richard Hengesbach and Thomas Hengesbach; brothers-in-law, Julius Theis and Bill Briggs.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Michael Alber at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will be at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with the rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or to Mel Trotter Ministries. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
.