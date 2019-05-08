Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
219 Seymour Ave
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Mae Hansen Obituary
Edna Mae Hansen

Lansing - Edna Mae Hansen, 82, of Lansing, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a devout Catholic, and an enthusiastic BINGO player.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Hansen and many siblings.

She will be fondly remembered by her children, Carl (Jennifer) and Kimberly; her grandchildren, Keith, Megan, Jacinta, Elizabeth, Taylor, Jordan, Dominic, and Marlon; her great-grandchildren, Evan, Elliot, Jaida, David, Connor, and Roman; and her siblings.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave in Lansing. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave in Lansing, with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:30pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edna's honor to The Care Team Hospice or to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now