Edna Mae Hansen



Lansing - Edna Mae Hansen, 82, of Lansing, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a devout Catholic, and an enthusiastic BINGO player.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Hansen and many siblings.



She will be fondly remembered by her children, Carl (Jennifer) and Kimberly; her grandchildren, Keith, Megan, Jacinta, Elizabeth, Taylor, Jordan, Dominic, and Marlon; her great-grandchildren, Evan, Elliot, Jaida, David, Connor, and Roman; and her siblings.



Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave in Lansing. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave in Lansing, with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:30pm.



Memorial contributions may be made in Edna's honor to The Care Team Hospice or to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.



Published in Lansing State Journal on May 8, 2019