Eldon Norval Baese
St. Johns - Eldon Norval Baese, age 93, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.
A Private Family Graveside Service with military honors will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, MI.
Eldon was born in Elsie, MI on November 9, 1926, the son of Onas Penn and Thelma Irene (Doten) Baese. He was raised in a family of 9 brothers and 3 sisters. Eldon graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1944. On October 25, 1947 he married Dolores Jeanne George in Elsie, MI; Jeanne passed away on March 15, 2012. Eldon served his country in the Army Air Corp during WWII.
Eldon worked at Federal Mogul for 35 years. He was one of the founders of Journey Federal Credit Union and served on the board for many years. He was dedicated to all Elsie and Ovid Elsie Sports. He was part of the chain gang and timing for football at Elsie and Ovid Elsie for 67 years and he was inducted into OE's Hall of Fame.
During his life he was a member of the Elsie United Methodist Church, a member of the American Legion Post 502, Lions Club, he served as Mayor and council member for the village of Elsie, he was a Little League Coach and a dance dad. He enjoyed music of any kind, sang with siblings and sang even if he weren't asked to. Eldon loved camping and traveling. He was a "people" person and talked to everyone he met. His knowledge of Elsie was appreciated by many.
He is survived by his sons: Dennis (Mary), and Kenneth (Mary Beth), and daughter Dawn; grandchildren: Dr. Melissa Baese Burk (Peter), Matthew Jones (Mindy), Melissa Jones, Jenna Young (Tom), Jonathan Baese (friend Jessica Lewis), and Justine Paaske (Gordon); great grandchildren: Marcus, Maverick, Eloise and Dane; siblings: Mary Lou Hanold, Onalee Austin, Gale Baese, Merle Baese, Richard Baese and Diane Bates; and brother in law Albert Pontack. He is also is survived by many brothers and sisters in law and many loving nieces and nephews that he cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Onas, wife Dolores Jeanne, brothers: James Versil, Robert, Lewis, Raymond, Owen, and infant brother Kevin Bryce, and sister in law Daleta Pontack.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Elsie Sports Boosters or Elsie United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.