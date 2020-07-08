Emily Neva Randall (Maier)
East Lansing - Emily Neva Randall (Maier) passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Manistee, MI. Her devoted husband, Nicholas, and beloved dog, Cruze were with her. Emily was born on June 23, 1989, in Lansing, MI and moved to Williamston, MI at two years old. Emily graduated from Williamston High School in 2007 and continued to LCC to earn an associate business degree. On August 18, 2018, Emily married her best friend and her soul mate Nicholas, and they had a love that was brighter than any star and stronger than any rock. Emily and Nick resided in East Lansing and had recently begun working on a vacation home in Manistee. Emily and Nick would not only do anything for each other, but they did everything with each other. Their bond cannot be broken even in her passing. Emily loved long walks with Nick and Cruze, enjoyed fishing and bonfires, but most of all had a passion to make everyone smile, laugh, and feel good. Everyone knew that Emily had the most beautiful smile, heart, and soul. She truly was an angel living amongst us. Emily is survived by her husband Nicholas Randall, parents Steven Maier and Laura Zdybel, sister Lesley (Jason) Farrell, brother Daniel Maier, nieces and nephews: Eleanor, Peter and Max Farrell, Madison and Isabelle Groom and Dyllan Maier, and of course her beloved dog Cruze.
Emily has so much more to her life, her story, and her legacy than what is listed above, and her devoted husband is going to continue to make sure her dreams come true. Emily, with her amazing heart, had a dream of rescuing dogs by creating a sanctuary for them and Nick has asked that any contributions be made to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help make her dream come true. In lieu of making an online contribution, a donation in Emily's name and honor can be sent to the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823.
Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emily039s-sanctuary?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
You may also search Emily Randall on GoFundMe website to locate her page.
There will be a private service at this time and a large celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
Share memories at www.greastlansing.com