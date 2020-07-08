1/1
Emily Neva (Maier) Randall
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Neva Randall (Maier)

East Lansing - Emily Neva Randall (Maier) passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Manistee, MI. Her devoted husband, Nicholas, and beloved dog, Cruze were with her. Emily was born on June 23, 1989, in Lansing, MI and moved to Williamston, MI at two years old. Emily graduated from Williamston High School in 2007 and continued to LCC to earn an associate business degree. On August 18, 2018, Emily married her best friend and her soul mate Nicholas, and they had a love that was brighter than any star and stronger than any rock. Emily and Nick resided in East Lansing and had recently begun working on a vacation home in Manistee. Emily and Nick would not only do anything for each other, but they did everything with each other. Their bond cannot be broken even in her passing. Emily loved long walks with Nick and Cruze, enjoyed fishing and bonfires, but most of all had a passion to make everyone smile, laugh, and feel good. Everyone knew that Emily had the most beautiful smile, heart, and soul. She truly was an angel living amongst us. Emily is survived by her husband Nicholas Randall, parents Steven Maier and Laura Zdybel, sister Lesley (Jason) Farrell, brother Daniel Maier, nieces and nephews: Eleanor, Peter and Max Farrell, Madison and Isabelle Groom and Dyllan Maier, and of course her beloved dog Cruze.

Emily has so much more to her life, her story, and her legacy than what is listed above, and her devoted husband is going to continue to make sure her dreams come true. Emily, with her amazing heart, had a dream of rescuing dogs by creating a sanctuary for them and Nick has asked that any contributions be made to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help make her dream come true. In lieu of making an online contribution, a donation in Emily's name and honor can be sent to the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823.

Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emily039s-sanctuary?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

You may also search Emily Randall on GoFundMe website to locate her page.

There will be a private service at this time and a large celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

Share memories at www.greastlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Dear Nick and family,
I am so very sorry for the loss of your dear Emily. I will keep you all in my thoughts in the days, weeks and months to come.
Love, Rhea
Rhea Kauppila
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved