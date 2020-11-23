Geneva "Ginger" Evelyn Szafranski



Lansing, MI (formerly of Rockland, ME) - Age 95, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born March 10, 1925 in Appleton, Maine, the daughter of George A. Thurston and Evelyn E. Kenny. Ginger graduated from Appleton High School, later marrying Dennis E. McMahon "Earl", who preceded her in death serving his country during WW2 after 4 years of marriage. After moving to Lansing, Michigan in 1948, she worked as a bookkeeper for Commercial Blueprint. On February 20, 1954 she married Leo Szafranski (a veteran of WW2), and spent the following years focused on her home and children, volunteering time in the Lansing Public Schools, later working in the service industry including Mijo's Restaurant and Kelly's Downtown. Following 44 years of marriage, Leo preceded her in death on January 3, 1999. Ginger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, and she will be very deeply missed by everyone that knew her. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Isabelle and Muriel. Ginger is survived by her 2 sons, Richard Leroy (Cheryl Jane) McMahon of Dimondale and Michael James (Kelly Anne) Szafranski of Saline; 5 grandchildren, Dennis Earl McMahon, Joseph Leo (Erica Ashley Nordquist), John William (Katelyn Suzanne Peacock), Sara Katherine, and Katelyn Evelyn Szafranski; 2 great grandchildren, Braden Andrew and Ella Virginia McMahon; and her beloved grand-pups Digby, Parker, and Murphy. Due to restrictions, the funeral service on December 4th will be for immediate family only. Contributions in her memory may be made to Mid-Michigan Home Health and Hospice, 1020 Professional Dr., Suite 5, Flint, MI, 48532.









