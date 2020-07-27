George H. Zajac, Jr.
Baldwin; formerly of Holt - Age 85, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on July 25, 2020, at his home in Baldwin, Michigan. Born November 14, 1934, in Hamtramck, George grew up in Turner where he met the love of his life, Pauline. Together they moved their young family to Holt in 1965, becoming active members in the community and every aspect of their devoted children and grandchildren's lives. While an avid hunter, traveler and snowmobile enthusiast, his most recent favorite pastime was being a passionate and proud Grandpa. He especially enjoyed sharing his love of the great outdoors with his family as well as accompanying them on many academic, athletic and vocational events. At an earlier age, George was also a Golden Gloves Boxer and a stock/race car driver… predominantly at Whittemore Speedway (where he was a Season Champion) as well as Spartan Speedway for several years. Described as a 'mountain of a man - fierce, brave and strong' on the outside, George was extremely compassionate. He lived his very full life with an undeniable focus on the well-being of others including serving as a Volunteer Fire (Captain) for many years at Delhi Township Fire Department. His professional career also reflected that ferocious and well-respected work ethic along with his widely-known ability to 'fix/repair anything.' Always working diligently in various capacities including dairy processing for a number of years at Quality Dairy's milk production facility, George eventually retired after a long career with Delhi Township. However, that simply allowed him to start yet another 12-year career in Baldwin as "Dad" at the local/family favorite 'Mom & Dad's Cone Shoppe' for which he and Pauline established and worked tirelessly in his post 'retirement' years.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Florence Zajac, brother Marvin, dear friend Gloria Carter, and his beloved daughter, Kathy. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Pauline, brother Carl (Sandy) Zajac, and sister Carol (Dick) Wooton. Also surviving are his children, Mike (Sharon) Zajac, Nanette (Jim) Miller, Bob Maybee, Mark (Lori) Zajac, and Tom (Darlene) Zajac. Adoring grandchildren already missing him enormously include James (Wendy) Miller, Jake (Tricia) Dragisic, Jennifer Dragisic, Amanda Miller, Roberta Zajac (Andrew Pioncot), Stephen Zajac, Nathan Maybee, Danny Zajac, Mitch Zajac (Amelia Smyth), Matthew Zajac (Terese Dragonetti) and Jacob Zajac. George will also be missed by his 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many special nieces/nephews. Being loved by so many, Pauline and family extend love and thanks to dear friends Don Carter and family as well as Dan (Darlene) Reese and Fred (Fran) Coon.
Knowing that George was a man deeply rooted in personal faith, we are still saddened beyond words as we temporarily say goodbye to our husband, father, grandfather, great/great-grandfather, uncle and friend… yet we look forward to the day when we will once again gather and rejoice together.
Graveside services will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery at 4149 Willoughby Rd. in Holt on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of George Zajac to the charity of your choice
