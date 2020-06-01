Gerald B. "Uncle Jerry" Kincaid
Gerald B. Kincaid "Uncle Jerry"

Lansing - Age 94, our loving Brother-in-law and Uncle Jerry passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020. Born April 5, 1926 in Lansing, MI. Uncle Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WW II and was an active member of the V.F.W. He was a store manager for Baker's Shoe Stores in Novi, Lansing, and Grand Rapids over 40years before retiring. He worked at Waverly and Red Cedar Golf courses. He loved golfing, going out to eat, and smoking cigars, and most of all spending time with family. Surviving are his very special sister-in-law, Lucille McNamara; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia and daughter, Jeannette "Cassie" Kincaid; special nephew, Michael "Mickey" McNamara. Following within social guidelines, visitation is from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 4, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Services will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery, Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Jerry. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
