Lansing - Norman Berkowitz, 99, of Lansing MI, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 of natural causes.



He was born in Detroit, MI son of the late Abraham and Anna Berkowitz. He had a wonderful marriage with the late Nancy Berkowitz (Otis) of Lansing. He grew up with two loving brothers, the late Dr. Meyer (Eve) Berk and the late Julius (Molly)Berkowitz. Norman is survived by his nieces Harriet (Bob) Schwartz and Shelly (Michael) Eizelman and nephews Charles (Debra) Berk, Richard (Marilyn) Berk and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his close friends Marvin and Nancy Goldstein.



Norman graduated from Wayne State University and went on to a long career in local and state government in Michigan. He made extraordinary contributions to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the Michigan Department of Education and most especially to the Michigan Department of State where he served as Chief Deputy to Secretary of State Richard Austin.



He was known in his family as a favorite uncle always having a wonderful sense of humor, and a sincere caring for his family. His generosity was in juxtaposition to his valued image of being 'cheap' not unlike Jack Benny. Norman still wore shoes he purchased at Nordstrom's in 1946. They were in fine shape. He often kidded about returning them one day for a refund. In fact, Norman kidded about almost everything all the time, and always kept the family entertained with his own brand of humor.



He loved to relax at a delicatessen and enjoy food and conversation. He once argued with a friend about the number of layers of a seven-layer cake on display at a bakery. He argued it was six and his friend argued it was seven. The owner of the bakery invited him to leave and not return.



Norman loved the theater and made an annual trip to New York City well into his 90s to attend several plays. Norman was also a huge fan of the Detroit Pistons rarely missing a game



Norman's accomplishments, idiosyncrasies, circle of friends and legacy are far too extensive to provide in this brief commentary on his life. Therefore, a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined at which family and friends will be able to share memories of this remarkable man.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or the A.C.L.U.









