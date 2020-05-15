Percy Hamming
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Percy Hamming

Mason, MI. - Mason, Mich - Hamming, Percy age 81, formerly of Mason, Michigan passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

He was born in McBain, Michigan March 9, 1939 and graduated from McBain High School in 1958.

He graduated from Michigan State University in 1962 with a Bachelors of Science in Chemistry.

He retired from Wyeth Laboratories as the Chief Science Officer in 1997, and was published in independent research addressing dairy cattle dietary supplements.

Percy enjoyed a lifetime pursuit of scientific knowledge, sports, travel, social gatherings with family and friends, and spending summers at their cottage in northern Michigan. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kay Marie (Johnson) Hamming, parents, Herman and Ann Hamming, and sister Roma Hamming. He is survived by his loving children: Douglas of Mason, MI; Deborah (Daniel) Baird of Woodstock, GA; Scott (Shari) Hamming of Alpharetta, GA; and grandchildren Lucas and Tanner Baird, Sydney and Parke Hamming, and Sarah (Joe) Hardy of Traverse City, Mi, and their three children Paige, Liberty, and Courtney. Memorial service will be held this summer in Lansing, MI and McBain, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michigan State Chemistry Department or the Ronald E Goldsberry Family MSU Black Alumni Natural Science Scholarship.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved