Mason, MI. - Mason, Mich - Hamming, Percy age 81, formerly of Mason, Michigan passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.



He was born in McBain, Michigan March 9, 1939 and graduated from McBain High School in 1958.



He graduated from Michigan State University in 1962 with a Bachelors of Science in Chemistry.



He retired from Wyeth Laboratories as the Chief Science Officer in 1997, and was published in independent research addressing dairy cattle dietary supplements.



Percy enjoyed a lifetime pursuit of scientific knowledge, sports, travel, social gatherings with family and friends, and spending summers at their cottage in northern Michigan. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.



He was preceded in death by his wife Kay Marie (Johnson) Hamming, parents, Herman and Ann Hamming, and sister Roma Hamming. He is survived by his loving children: Douglas of Mason, MI; Deborah (Daniel) Baird of Woodstock, GA; Scott (Shari) Hamming of Alpharetta, GA; and grandchildren Lucas and Tanner Baird, Sydney and Parke Hamming, and Sarah (Joe) Hardy of Traverse City, Mi, and their three children Paige, Liberty, and Courtney. Memorial service will be held this summer in Lansing, MI and McBain, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michigan State Chemistry Department or the Ronald E Goldsberry Family MSU Black Alumni Natural Science Scholarship.









