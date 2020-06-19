Scott Alan Seifert
DeWitt - Scott Alan Seifert, age 49, of DeWitt passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020 after battling Crohn's Disease for most of his adult life.
Born in Dowagiac, Michigan on June 25, 1970, the son of Harold and Nancy (Petersen) Seifert. Scott was employed as a salesman and later as a manager at Art Van Furniture, until their closure.
Scott was an avid fisherman and enjoyed crafting his own flies. He was never happier than when he was on a stream. He also enjoyed playing pool with his friends.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Nancy Seifert.
Scott is survived by his brothers, Nicholas (Karen) and Michael (Amy); his nephews, Nathan, Keegan, Connor; and niece, Kelsea.
Scott will be missed deeply by his family, friends, and his dog, Molly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or to Michigan Trout Unlimited.
Arrangements are being made by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grdewwit.com.
