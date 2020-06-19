Scott Alan Seifert
Scott Alan Seifert

DeWitt - Scott Alan Seifert, age 49, of DeWitt passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020 after battling Crohn's Disease for most of his adult life.

Born in Dowagiac, Michigan on June 25, 1970, the son of Harold and Nancy (Petersen) Seifert. Scott was employed as a salesman and later as a manager at Art Van Furniture, until their closure.

Scott was an avid fisherman and enjoyed crafting his own flies. He was never happier than when he was on a stream. He also enjoyed playing pool with his friends.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Nancy Seifert.

Scott is survived by his brothers, Nicholas (Karen) and Michael (Amy); his nephews, Nathan, Keegan, Connor; and niece, Kelsea.

Scott will be missed deeply by his family, friends, and his dog, Molly.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or to Michigan Trout Unlimited.

Arrangements are being made by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grdewwit.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dewitt Bath Review from Jun. 19 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
5176696465
