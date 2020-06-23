Violet Carrie (Aslinger) Ridenour
Lansing - Formerly of Briceville, TN. Age 87, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully went home to her Lord from complications of Alzheimer's on June 20, 2020. Born March 26, 1933 in Anderson Co., TN the daughter of the Rev. Issac and Mrytle Pierce Aslinger. Violet was a homemaker who loved caring for her family. Surviving are her 3 children, Mary (Jerald) Ely, Henry "Hank" (Christine) Ridenour, and Brenda (William) Johnson; 8 grandchildren, Sean Michael (Jessica) Ely, A.J. Ridenour, Ernie Ridenour, Brandon Lee Addiss, Joshua David Gillespie, Carrie Ridenour, Drake William Johnson, and Aubrey Anna Johnson; 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Michael Ely and Jackson Alexander Ely; 2 brothers, Abra Aslinger, and Alonzy (Cheryl) Aslinger; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Violet was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Gillespie; son, Billie Ridenour; her parents; 2 sisters, Ruth Aslinger-Gibson, and Clara Lee Aslinger-Phillips; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Charles & Dot Aslinger, Clay Aslinger, and Norma Jean Pride-Aslinger. With social guidelines, services will be private with burial at East Lawn Memory Gardens in Okemos. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice House and nurses Cathy & Karen for all their care to Violet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice House in memory of Violet. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.