Irving, TX- Amy Elizabeth Lyons, 50, of Irving, TX, passed away Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at Las Colinas Medical City. Her faith in the Lord Jesus was strong and she is at peace and rest in the Lord.
She was born Friday, February 23, 1970, in Starkville, MS, and graduated from Cooper High School, Lubbock, TX, and attended Wayland Baptist University.
Amy was survived by her husband, J.R. Golka; her three children, Zachary R. Lyons, Lynsey B. Lyons, & Kelsey P. Rojas & husband, Jonatan Rojas, along with a granddaughter, Lennon Brooks Rojas, born 14 hours after Amy's passing; her father, Dr. Kent Brooks and her step-mother, Bonnie Brooks; her mother, Susan Brooks and her partner, Steve Doane; her two step-sisters, Heidi Wilson and husband, Erik Wilson and Hollie Schoenwald and husband, Jeremy Schoenwald; also, her dear friends, Donna Fowler and Pam Rodriguez; and her beloved canine friend, Amber.
She was preceded in death by four grandparents, Tom Glasco, and wife, Elton Glasco: also known as, Tom Terrific and Great Meatball and Oscar Brooks and wife, Grace Oswalt Brooks.
A private burial will be observed by the family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Smithfield Cemetery, North Richland Hills, TX.
Family will receive friends at the celebration of life memorial that will be held on Sunday, August 23rd at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Park, 1700 Trinity Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107 under a pavilion identified with black balloons and streamed live from the Amy Elizabeth Lyons Celebration of Life Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help support the family may be made to: http://paypal.me/pools/c/8ruTzMGs0g