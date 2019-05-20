Lubbock- Anna Ruth Gilliam passed away May 17, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, May 20, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 86 years at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel followed by burial at Lamesa Memorial Park Cemetery in Lamesa, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Anna Ruth Gilliam's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Anna was born on January 7, 1933 to Floyd and Julia (Seaton) Grayson in Jones County, TX. and grew up in Lamesa. She loved to roller skate and she met the love of her life, Ervin Gilliam while skating at the roller rink. She also participated in Roller Derby. On February 9, 1957, she married Ervin in Roswell, NM. They lived in Levelland for thirty years before moving to Lubbock in 1993. Anna was a homemaker and her life centered on her family. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, the mountains and horse races in Ruidoso, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.



Survivors include her husband, Ervin Gilliam, daughters, Flo Nimry of Lubbock, and Cynthia Willkom and husband Jeff Tiller of Andrews; grandchildren, Belinda Jones, Tammie Ware, Tiffaney Snow, Torey Snow, Kurt Willkom, Anne Marie McGraw, Jacob Tiller and Evelyn Amato; nine great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ronald and Sammy Gilliam, sister, Bonnie Zachary, and brother, Floyd T. Grayson, Jr.



The family of Anna Ruth Gilliam would appreciate contributions to be given to Legacy of Love Hospice Foundation at 4409 71st Lubbock, 79424 in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2019