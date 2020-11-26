Lubbock- The world lost an amazing woman on November 18, 2020. Annette Leveridge Black was born on November 9, 1938 to Arlys and Bonnie Leveridge in Wayne, OK. She was the youngest of three equally rambunctious little girls and the older sister to a little boy, Butch. Beverly and Zora were the older sisters that contributed to Annette's quirky and loud presence and when the three of them were together, a party was guaranteed to be close behind. When Annette was 16 years old, her parents' moved the family to Muleshoe Texas, and she was sure it was the gates of hell themselves. There she met Delbert Black and fell in love. They were married on March 24, 1956 and started their family. Beth was their first angel that came along right after Christmas in 1958, followed by a wild, dark haired boy that they named Delbert Brent, he was born in the summer of 1961. Betsy Ann, their youngest, was born in the summer of 1963 and showed that she shared her mother's gift of gab and the love of the finer things.
Annette fell into motherhood with ease, she was a Brownie leader, softball coach, twirling mom, baseball mom, she was a lunch lady at Farwell ISD, and was not afraid to get in trouble WITH her kids. The neighborhood would start calling her Sgt. Carter, because she could holler loud enough that her kids (and everyone else's kids) could hear her and know that it was time to come home for the evening. Her kids remember mobile water balloon fights and "dragging" on Main Street before they could even drive. She sold Sarah Coventry Jewelry, and was the top AVON sales lady in the region where she formed so many meaningful and life-long friendships. She was self-made and pursued to sell her wares at craft shows all around Texas. She loved Vegas, shopping, and Blackjack. She met many colorful people on her trips, including the Wayans Brothers who joked with her mercilessly while she was none the wiser of who they were. She's an Aunt to 6 nieces and nephews and enjoyed many adventures with them and they all have a story or two that's sure to have you rolling with laughter over Nana B and her antics.
Annette and Delbert were blessed with 10 beautiful grandbabies, starting in the winter of 1986 when she became Nana B: Taryn, Kaylee, Hannah, Rory, Keegan, Bethany, and Payton Burnett, Bree Anna and Tabitha Black (as well as two twin babies in heaven), and Cory Wayne Chadwick. As life would have it, she was blessed to be able to get to know and to love on 9 great grandchildren, Kiara, Addi, Colson, Canaan, Ambree, Kayson, Declan, James, and Koah.
Anyone that met Annette, even if it was only once, did not, and will not, soon forget her magnetic energy and her hilarious disposition. She was a true fighter, as she had beat breast cancer, heart conditions, and lived with diabetes. She chose to live every day as if it was her last and she was pursuing the thrills that brought her closest to the ones that she loved the most. Her greatest treasures were the lives that she got to witness come into this world, and she strived to hold onto those treasures as close as she could until the very end. Love is the true definition of Annette Black, for it was love that carried her into every wild adventure and cultivated the relationships that she had with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Arlys and Bonnie, her Stepfather, Vira Frye, younger brother Butch Leveridge and her older sister Zora Whitener, and her loving and ever-missed husband Delbert Black. She is survived by her oldest sister, the one and only marvelous and fantastic Beverly Burke, three children, Beth, Brent, and Betsy, 10 Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grandchildren.
There are not enough words in the world to place on this page that would correctly represent the woman that Nana B was, but she will be greatly missed and will be in our hearts forever. She will be forever remembered for her commanding voice, dramatic persona, red lipstick, inappropriate jokes, quick wit, salty comebacks, never ending drive or ambition, and her energy. If you're ever on the Las Vegas strip and you taste a little bit of salt in the air, just take comfort in knowing that it's just Nana B, because that's where she asked for some of her ashes to be thrown.
Please send donations to Susan G Komen foundation and the American Heart Association
in lieu of flowers.