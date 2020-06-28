Wolfforth- Billy "Bill, B.W." Wayne Dockery, 87, of Wolfforth was born August 15, 1932 in Blossom, TX to Ted L. Dockery & Nora Edna (Parker) Dockery. He married Sandi Bottorff on May 15, 1976 in Dillon, South Carolina. Sandi passed away September 2, 2018 after 39 years of marriage. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving 26 years. He received two purple hearts and numerous medals with a tour in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam. After his service with the U.S. Marines, he enjoyed gardening and wood crafting. He was a loving father and grandfather.Bill went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, and his brother: Teddy L. Dockery.Those left to cherish his memories are his sons: Billy Carter of Wolfforth, Marc Dockery of New York, Ted Dockery of Florida, Wayne Dockery and his wife Dee of North Carolina; 3 grandsons: Dalton Carter & his wife Michelle of Austin, Dillon Carter & his wife Taylor of Lubbock, & Jacob Dockery of North Carolina; 1 granddaughter: Caitlin Dockery & fiance: Darrell Stark; 3 brothers: Joe of Wolfforth, Jerry of Lubbock, & Steve Dockery of Paris, Tx.Services with military honors will be at 11:00am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel with Geoff Lynn of Hillside Christian Church of Lubbock. Entombment will follow in Wilsons' Funeral Directors Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.