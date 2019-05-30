Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Charles William Wendt, 87, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 am , Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church with Reverend Scott Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Charles by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.



Charles passed away May 28, 2019. He was born July 12, 1931 in Happy Union, TX to Charles and Winnie Wendt. He graduated from Texas A & M University as a commissioned officer serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Clara Ann Diller in 1955. He served as a school teacher in Hale Center, later obtained his Master's Degree from Texas Tech University and a Phd From Texas A & M in Soil Physics. He worked for the Texas A & M Agriculture Station in Lubbock, TX. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.



Loved ones include his wife, Clara Wendt; son Chuck Wendt; daughter Elaine Wendt; son John Wendt; daughter Cynthia Wendt; five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Eric David Wendt.



Memorials are suggested to Grace Presbyterian Church.









