Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Resources
More Obituaries for Clydene Damron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clydene Celesta (English) Damron


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clydene Celesta (English) Damron Obituary
Odessa- Clydene Celesta English Damron was born September 14, 1929 and passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Cecil Clyde and Ollie Lee Flora (Estes) English, her four brothers, Guy English, Ray English, Wade English and Otis English, and one son, John Damron. Clydene Damron is survived by one daughter, Roxane Blount and husband, Isaac Espinoza, six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Clydene Damron graduated from Texas Tech University with both her Bachelor's and Master's Degree and taught in Lubbock Public schools for 24 years. She loved and served her Lord and Savior and faithfully attended Highland Baptist Church. Any memorials should be sent to Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clydene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
Download Now