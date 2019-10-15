|
Odessa- Clydene Celesta English Damron was born September 14, 1929 and passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Cecil Clyde and Ollie Lee Flora (Estes) English, her four brothers, Guy English, Ray English, Wade English and Otis English, and one son, John Damron. Clydene Damron is survived by one daughter, Roxane Blount and husband, Isaac Espinoza, six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Clydene Damron graduated from Texas Tech University with both her Bachelor's and Master's Degree and taught in Lubbock Public schools for 24 years. She loved and served her Lord and Savior and faithfully attended Highland Baptist Church. Any memorials should be sent to Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019