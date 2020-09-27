1/1
Edward Milo Pickett
1942 - 2020
Garland- Edward M. Pickett, Edward was born on November 7, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to John C. and Nita Pickett and passed away at his home in Garland, Texas on September 9, 2020.

The family soon moved to Lubbock where Ned attended school. He was a graduate of Monterey High School where he was an Eagle Scout, Colorado State University, and Brite Divinity School at TCU.

Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was stationed in Okinawa.

He worked as an Electrical Engineer at General Dynamics in Fort Worth and at Texas Instruments in Richardson.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. John C. Pickett, Sr. of Dallas.

He is survived by his daughters, Hannah Pickett and Hillary Pickett of Wylie, his brother Stephen Pickett and wife Christine of New Mexico, one nephew and one niece.

Friends and family are invited to the burial at Lubbock City Cemetery on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10 am with Doyle Patterson officiating. Due to the pandemic the service will be recorded for viewing on www.sandersfuneralhome.com website.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Burial
10:00 AM
Lubbock City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
