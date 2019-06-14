Apline, Texas- Jerrold Eugene Welborn III, age 55, died suddenly on June 4, 2019, in Alpine, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 55 years at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jerrold's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Jerrold was born on May 6, 1964, in Mount Vernon, Washington to the late Jerrold Eugene Welborn Jr. and Judith Ann Moore. He lived throughout the United States as a military dependent but ultimately called Lubbock Texas his home where his beloved Grandmother Catherine Welborn resided. He graduated in 1983 from The Woodbridge American High School in England. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Airforce and served as a Law Enforcement Specialist. While stationed in England, he was afforded the opportunity to travel surrounding countries which he enjoyed. Jerrold was a proud veteran, loved serving his country, and the comradery of his fellow veterans. After an honorable discharge, he continued in law enforcement working for the Lubbock County Sherriff's Department on patrol then afterward a corporal for the Lubbock County Jail. After almost two decades in law, he made a career change, which brought him great joy and satisfaction working in telecommunications. He worked for 12 years with NTS Communications followed by six years with FiberLight, LLC. He brought great passion and dedication to his job, along with a work ethic to be admired. Despite long-hours driving hundreds of miles for work, he was able to incorporate hobbies into those treks to West Texas job sites. He took great joy in the wildlife, landscapes, and adventures in West Texas that he documented with his camera. Music was another joy of his and those hours on the road he spent listening to his favorite "Garth Channel" on Sirius. He enjoyed his music so much that he dedicated hours converting his extensive collection of cassettes to digital.



Jerrold married India Rose Welborn on December 17, 2009, in Clovis, New Mexico. They have one son, Jerrold Eugene Welborn IV "L.J." He was a loving and doting husband and father. His son was the light of his life, and he spent hours on the floor with him building endless Lego sets. He had great satisfaction seeing life through his child's eyes and took great pride in all of L.J.'s milestones and accomplishments.



Jerrold was preceded in death by his parents. Jerrold leaves to cherish his memories: wife, India; one son, L.J.; two brothers, Dayle Welborn (Heather) and Allen Perez (Gregory); one sister, Kelly Webster; Father-in-law, Jimmy Welborn (Dee); Mother-in-law, Sharon Shipman; two brothers-in-law, Forrest Welborn and Eric Shipman (Teri); three nephews, Skyler, Jaymes, and Gabe; and one niece, Alexis.









Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019