Lubbock- Jerry Robert CdeBaca of Lubbock, TX, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born May 5, 1936, to Fulgencio CdeBaca and Francis Leah (Daugherty) CdeBaca in Clayton, NM. Jerry was the oldest of six children, graduating from high school at Price College in Amarillo, TX.
After attending Texas Tech for two years, he was drafted into the Army and proudly served in Germany for two years. Upon returning from the Army, Jerry attended a computer trade school in Fort Worth and started his working years in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with Continental Airlines. He later moved back to Lubbock, working for Citizen's National Bank. Soon after that, he began dating Kathryn Theresa Kemp of Plainview, Texas.
On June 28, 1964, Jerry married the love of his life, Kathryn, at St. Alice Catholic Church in Plainview. They were happily married for 56 years. They had three children, Dennis, Brian, and Teresa.
Shortly after they married, Jerry went to work for TIME DC as a data processor until the local operation was closed. He soon joined Fleming Foods, where he worked for ten years. Jerry finished his career with Texas Tech University, as the Senior Business Assistant for the Rawls College of Business. He worked for Texas Tech 20 years - always a devoted Red Raider fan.
Once the soccer movement reached Lubbock in the early '70s, Jerry became passionate about the game of soccer. For the next 30 plus years, he coached his children's teams, refereed, and was one of the first presidents for the Lubbock Soccer Association.
A devoted, lifelong Catholic, Jerry was active in Christ the King Cathedral Catholic Church. He was a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 3008, taught youth faith formation classes, lead RCIA classes, assisted as an MC, and ushered for Masses.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathryn, son Dennis and wife Tracie, son Brian and wife Christi, daughter Teresa Edwards and husband Jeff; 11 grandchildren: Halie Tindol, Trey CdeBaca; Katie, Audrey, Luke CdeBaca; Matthew, Anna, Andrew, Rachel, Sarah, James Edwards; and four great-grandchildren Hunter, Brady, Sadie Tindol, and Maelee CdeBaca.
Surviving siblings are Pat CdeBaca and wife Debbie, Mable Meyers, Michael CdeBaca, and wife Becky, Melinda Thompson, sister-in-law, Patsy CdeBaca.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Frankie CdeBaca, and brother-in-law Bill Meyers.
Jerry loved all his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow. He will be missed dearly. May he rest in the Lord's peace.
The family of Jerry CdeBaca will celebrate his life of 84 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Christ the King Cathedral. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 7:00 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. To watch a live stream of the mass please visit https://ctk-cathedral.org/massonline/
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels in Jerry's memory.