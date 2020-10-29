Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Josephine C. Sanchez, 74, of Lubbock, Texas will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00pm-9:00pm and Rosary will begin at 7:00pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at House of Angels Funeral Home Chapel, Lubbock, Texas. Josie passed away peacefully on Monday October 26, 2020.
She was born on June 20, 1946 in Amherst, TX, to Victor and Dionisia (Navarro) Castiilleja. She married Jessie Sanchez, Sr. November 20, 1963 in Crosbyton, TX.
Josie loved spending time with her family, watching her Dallas Cowboys play, Josie also enjoyed reading the bible, watering her plants, cooking for her family especially when it was time to make her delicious tamales for the holidays.
Loved ones include her sons Jessie (Priscilla) Sanchez Jr, and Michael (Delores) Sanchez Sr. Daughters Include Nancy Ariaz, Linda Sanchez, Mary Helen Sanchez, and Angel (Fernando) Falcon, 21 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Doinisia Castilleja and son David Sanchez.
