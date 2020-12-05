Lubbock- The family of Kaye Williams will celebrate her life of 76 years at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, followed by burial in Petersburg Cemetery. Viewing for friends and family will be on Sunday from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM. She passed on Sunday, November 29, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.