1/1
Polly Jones Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Polly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Idalou- Polly Jones Bates, 67, of New Deal, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Polly was born on August 14, 1953 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Jimmy and Betsy (Morris) Jones. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas when Polly was 3 years old and she remained a Texan the rest of her life. Polly graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1971. After high school, Polly went to Texas Tech University because of her love for horses and graduated with a bachelor's of science in education in 1975. Polly met Sam, her loving husband of 45 years, while at Tech. During her time at Tech, she was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. Sam and Polly were married in Fort Worth on July 26, 1975. Polly lived her passion daily serving as an educator at New Deal ISD. Her primary focus was on elementary special education. She was an active member in the United Methodist Church where she taught multiple children's Sunday School classes. Polly also served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels as a delivery driver. Polly was also a homemaker and her greatest joys in life were moments she shared with her family, her animals, and preparing food for others. Polly spent countless hours playing with and watching her boys participate in sporting events throughout their lives. From an early age, Polly loved all animals including her dogs, goats, cats, and horses. Her pastimes were walking, reading, and yardwork. Polly is proceeded in death by her mother, Betsy Jones of Fort Worth and father-in-law, Sam II of Dallas. Polly is survived by her husband Sam III; son Sam IV of Dallas; son Chris of Dallas; father Jimmy Jones of Fort Worth; sister Peggy Robertson of Baytown; mother-in-law Lois Bates of Lubbock; and many loving, nephews, nieces, great nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock. Services celebrating Polly's life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 West 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407, on Friday, October 2, 2020 commencing at 1 pm. The burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to The American Lung Association or any dog rescue facility of your choice. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved