Idalou- Polly Jones Bates, 67, of New Deal, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Polly was born on August 14, 1953 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Jimmy and Betsy (Morris) Jones. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas when Polly was 3 years old and she remained a Texan the rest of her life. Polly graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1971. After high school, Polly went to Texas Tech University because of her love for horses and graduated with a bachelor's of science in education in 1975. Polly met Sam, her loving husband of 45 years, while at Tech. During her time at Tech, she was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. Sam and Polly were married in Fort Worth on July 26, 1975. Polly lived her passion daily serving as an educator at New Deal ISD. Her primary focus was on elementary special education. She was an active member in the United Methodist Church where she taught multiple children's Sunday School classes. Polly also served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels as a delivery driver. Polly was also a homemaker and her greatest joys in life were moments she shared with her family, her animals, and preparing food for others. Polly spent countless hours playing with and watching her boys participate in sporting events throughout their lives. From an early age, Polly loved all animals including her dogs, goats, cats, and horses. Her pastimes were walking, reading, and yardwork. Polly is proceeded in death by her mother, Betsy Jones of Fort Worth and father-in-law, Sam II of Dallas. Polly is survived by her husband Sam III; son Sam IV of Dallas; son Chris of Dallas; father Jimmy Jones of Fort Worth; sister Peggy Robertson of Baytown; mother-in-law Lois Bates of Lubbock; and many loving, nephews, nieces, great nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock. Services celebrating Polly's life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 West 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407, on Friday, October 2, 2020 commencing at 1 pm. The burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to The American Lung Association
or any dog rescue facility of your choice. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com