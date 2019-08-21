|
|
Lubbock- Born May 29, 1990 to Lisa and Scott Wilkes, Cameron went to heaven on August 16, 2019 to be with his Lord after a tragic automobile accident. Cameron attended Maedgen Elementary, Atkins Junior High and graduated from Monterey High School in 2008. He was an avid baseball fan and loved life. He was easy going and got along with everyone he met. He worked for Expert Analysis and loved his job and co-workers so much. Cameron loved his family and many friends. He was an amazing father to his beautiful four year-old daughter, Harper. Cameron will be missed by his loving family and is survived by his daughter, Harper; mother and step-father, Lisa and Mike Welcher; sister Meggan Wilkes (Chuck Kershner); brother and sister-in-law Matthew and Hilary Wilkes; nieces and nephews Abbie, Lillie and Chase; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of life services will be held at Four Bark, 302 East 82nd street, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with reception to follow.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019