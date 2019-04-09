Lubbock- Robert Stuart Skibell (Bobby) passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2019. Services will be held on April 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Congregation Shaareth Israel with Jonathan Marks officiating. Burial will follow at Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home.



The eldest son of Albert & Norma Skibell, he was born on August 10, 1942, in Greenville, Texas. In 1944 the family moved to Lubbock to open Albert's and then Skibell's. Bobby graduated from Monterey High School in 1961 and graduated from the University of Texas in 1966. He was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Mu where he served as Social Chairman. After graduation he joined the Army National Guard and then moved to Dallas to pursue a career as a stock broker.



Bobby's true calling was in the restaurant business. In 1976 he returned to Lubbock and opened Gardski's Loft on Broadway. Gardski's became a Lubbock tradition, growing to 9 locations. He joined with partners to open Wild Burger Grill. As a life long member of Congregation Shaareth Israel, he served on the board. Bobby belonged to MENSA and served on the board of the Lubbock Heritage Society.



Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Norma Skibell, he is survived by his devoted wife Jane Ann Skibell, stepson Rudi Grub, brothers Jerry Skibell and wife Joan, Charles Skibell and wife Sherril, Sam Skibell, two nieces and three nephews. Bobby was both cherished by his large extended family and he cherished his countless friends.



He is remembered for his love of life and determination to keep moving forward with a smile on his face regardless of what challenges he faced.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Congregation Shaareth Israel or the Culinary & Hospitality program at Texas Tech University.