Lubbock- 86 passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Senon was born on April 11, 1934. He loved his children, grandchildren, and the Dallas Cowboys. He leaves to cherish her memory; one daughter, Debora Lopez; two sons, Reynaldo Rey and Jerry Rey; one sister, Angie Pedroza; three brothers, Daniel Rey, Thomas Rey, and Agustin Luis Rey; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.