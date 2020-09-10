Lubbock- 70, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Susie was born on February 17, 1950, to Tommy Essix and Johnnie Mae Essix. Susie graduated from Dunbar Struggs High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her children, Erica Dawson, Eric Essix, Leslie Essix, and Rodrick (Tiffany) Essix; two sisters, Brenda Thomas and Kimmulyn (Lawrence) Westbrook; two brothers, Ricky (Denise) Essix and Bobby Miles; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.