Brownfield, TX- On Friday, October 23, 2020, Tony Lee Dill, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many passed away at the age of 60.Tony was born on June 3, 1960 to G.W. and Sue Dill, in Terry County Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, G.W. Dill. Tony is survived by his wife Donna Dill; and his mother, Sue Dill of Brownfield. He is also survived by sister Rhonda Dill Fanous and husband Ramsey of McKinney; and three cousins raised as his siblings: James Harlan and wife Linsey with their daughters Swazyee and Jerzee of Wellman, E.C. Harlan and wife Heather with their son Tel of Wellman, and Jeremy Harlan of Stephenville, Texas. Tony is also survived by his children: Ryan Dill and wife Kristin, of Wellman; Erica Hogue and husband Tanner of Brownfield; Haylee Dill of Lubbock; Morgan Vaughan and husband Sean of Lubbock; and Calvin Day of Lubbock. Tony is also survived by his grandchildren: Brason, Braxton, Brody and Brecken Dill of Wellman; Hayden Hogue of Brownfield; and Kolbee Jordan, Maggie Ann and Mason Vaughan of Lubbock.Tony's passions included farming, family, and spreading the gospel. For many years Tony and Donna served together in the Emmaus and Kairos ministries as well as serving their church community at Calvary Baptist Church in Brownfield. Tony believed that if one person was called to Christ as a result of his efforts, his time was well worth the effort. Tony was a generous and humble man whose acts of generosity were endless and often unknown.Tony loved farming in Terry County alongside his son Ryan. Tony was a tireless advocate for West Texas agriculture, often speaking with lawmakers and on panels fighting for the needs of farmers. At the time of his death Tony was the president of the Western Peanut Growers Association, a role he held since 2013. He was also President of the Southwest Cotton Growers Board. Tony served on the executive committee of the Southwest Council of Agribusiness, the American Peanut Council board of directors, as a director of Tejas Peanuts in Brownfield, and on numerous other agriculture boards. Tony could rub shoulders with men in congress, articulately speaking about complex economic issues just as easily as he could teach the word of God to "men in white" through his role in prison ministries.The light of Tony's life were his wife, children and grandchildren. Donna called him Honey and he was known as Pops to all his children and grandchildren. He poured into their lives and his face cracked into a smile at the sound of his grandchildren at the door. He was happiest during the frequent family gatherings when he played, chased, and ran endlessly with his grandchildren, with him often laughing the loudest. Tony lived loud and loved louder.Services are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Emmaus and Kairos Communities, KLOVE radio station and your local church. Tony believed in Kingdom work in his own backyard. The family encourages you to pour into your community and love people like Jesus does.